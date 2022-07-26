Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to the NFL. The current Michigan Head Coach spent time as a coach in the NFL from 2002 to 2014. He was most known for his time as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. During his four years at the helm, the 49ers went 44-19-1. They made the playoffs in three of the four seasons and were the NFC champions in 2012. Harbaugh inked a lucrative deal to coach at Michigan following his time in San Franciso and has been with the school ever since.

Despite spending his time in college, it is clear Jim Harbaugh’s NFL itch may not have fully been scratched. Current Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara opened up on the possibility of Harbaugh electing to leave the program during the previous offseason.

“Well, I don’t think it affected our team very much. I think Coach Harbaugh was very open and he communicated about the situation to us and you know, we love coach Harbaugh and we fully support him and we couldn’t be happier that he’s back.”

It should be no surprise that there is still some sort of interest in the NFL from Jim Harbaugh. He had an impressive amount of success during his short time in the NFL and John Harbaugh remains the head coach of the Ravens. The Michigan faithful are certainly happy to have the head coach remain with the team for the upcoming season. It also is nice that he seems to have handled the situation with class and been open with his players. While the door has been shut for now, this likely is not the end of the story for a potential NFL reunion for Harbaugh.