Published November 28, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer.

Cade McNamara enjoyed a standout season in 2021, playing in 14 games and throwing for 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 64.2 percent completion rate. He led Michigan football to a 12-2 record, a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes and a College Football Playoff berth, where they were bested in the Orange Bowl.

2022 figured to be a promising year. It was not to be though, as Michigan football’s five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy turned up the heat on McNamara in the team’s competition for the starting job.

Cade McNamara was named the team’s starter for Week 1, but head coach Jim Harbaugh promptly announced that McCarthy would start the season’s second game.

Harbaugh strongly implied that the competition would spill into the season. It did, and it was eventually won by McCarthy, thanks in part to an injury to McNamara.

But McCarthy also has the Wolverines unbeaten- and just had a standout performance against the Buckeyes in his team’s stunning win.

So yeah, it would be hard- if not impossible- for Cade McNamara to get the starting job back. It makes sense, then, for him to enter the transfer portal and get a fresh start away from Michigan football.

Not only is the Reno, Nevada native getting a fresh start in terms of his destination, but also in terms of his health. Cade McNamara recently underwent knee surgery to repair an injury he said was bothering him in 2021.

Now presumably healthy, McNamara will be an attractive target on the transfer portal.