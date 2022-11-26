Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a massive 45-23 win over their hated college football rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The win was a shocking one, as Michigan was without their top offensive playmaker, running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Blake Corum.

But perhaps more shocking- at least for Ohio State Buckeyes fans- was the disrespectful gesture Michigan football players did on the field after the blowout win. Here is footage, courtesy of Jordan Strack on Twitter.

Michigan football players planted the flag directly on the Ohio State Buckeyes logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium after their huge win. You think these Wolverines players don’t like the Buckeyes?

After years of Ohio State football beating up on the Wolverines, this win had to feel sweet. Not only was it their second straight win vs. the Buckeyes, but it was Michigan football’s first win on the road against their hated Big Ten rivals since 2000.

Heck, you almost can’t blame the Wolverines for feeling themselves this much, given the fact that they were also viewed as underdogs coming into the contest, despite their undefeated record just like Ohio State football.

But it quickly became clear during the Michigan-Ohio State game that viewing this team as an underdog was a huge mistake. Quarterback JJ McCarthy played the game of his life.

Running back Donovan Edwards looked like the explosive and game-changing player coach Jim Harbaugh had predicted he would be.

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson torched the Ohio State secondary. It was a true team effort- and a dominant one- by Michigan football.

They sure did plant their flag on the rivalry with this win.