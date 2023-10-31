Central Michigan is reportedly investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on the team's sideline during their game against Michigan State after photos emerged.

“We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them,” Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said, via Nicole Auerback of the Athletic. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The Michigan football program, Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions have been under fire recently due to an investigation into off-campus scouting and sign stealing, and it would be a big deal if he was found to be on Central Michigan's sideline. This is the first allegation that potentially places him on the sideline of the game involving a future Michigan opponent.

Amy Folan went on to say that there are no more details to be revealed at this time.

It will be worth monitoring the results of this investigation, as obviously it would be very damning if Stalions was on the Central Michigan sideline during the football against Michigan State.

Michigan football went on to beat Michigan State by the score of 49-0 on Oct. 21.

As this investigation looms over Michigan, the Wolverines will wrap up their season with games against Purdue, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.