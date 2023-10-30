I present you two agriculture-based quotes. One comes from Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, and the other from Dwight Schrute of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Go ahead and see if you could figure out who said what:

Quote A: “House plants, they have their functions. They can be beautiful in the home. They can bring great beauty and value to a home. But the field corn: Just drop a seed in a crack of a sidewalk and it'll burrow down and come up with energy, then rise up in a stalk-like fashion and start producing.”

Quote B: “Last year I came to work with my spud-gun in a duffel bag. I sat at my desk all day with a rifle that shoots potatoes at 60 pounds per square inch. Can you imagine if I were deranged?”

Now look, I'll just shoot ya straight, I can't figure out why the heck Jim Harbaugh decided to start ranting about house plants and field corn. Maybe because the colors of the Michigan Wolverines are Maize and Blue? Maybe because he was trying to distract from the fact that the Michigan football program is almost certainly going to eventually be hit with a very serious punishment for improperly scouting and stealing signs from opponents, and as a result of this alleged scandal, Harbaugh may or may not have had a contract extension offer rescinded? Or maybe I'm just not smart enough to realize how profound this sentiment Harbaugh shared truly is? I think all three are perfectly reasonable, because I'm not all that smart.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program may be like a boxer up against the ropes off the field, but on the field, they've still yet to be challenged. They've won every round 10-8. The Wolverines will host Purdue this Saturday, a nice tune-up before their first big test of the year… a visit to Happy Valley to face the 9th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Anyone know if Lions eat field corn? If so, the Michigan football team could be in big trouble.