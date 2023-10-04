The Michigan football team is 5-0 after a dominant 45-7 win against Nebraska football, and the Wolverines are ranked #2 in the country. Michigan has been clicking on all cylinders this year on both offense and defense, and once again, the run game has been punishing to opposing defenses. The Wolverines returned Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards from last year's squad, and that tandem is one of the best in all of college football. However, a third back has been emerging recently, and that player is Kalel Mullings, who converted to RB from the linebacker position. He busted open a nice run for a touchdown on Saturday, and he continues to receive high praise from his teammates.

“I think we’re gonna start seeing more and more and more of him,” Michigan football team captain Zak Zinter said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “He’s a big back, he runs hard, and, you know, it’s hard to bring him down. When he gets in there, he’s running with a purpose which is really cool to see. I mean, I played against him in high school. So I mean, it’s been pretty cool to see him. We were winning at halftime in high school, he came out and beat my team, and they went to the championship. So I’ve seen what he can do in high school, and I’m glad to see it starting to translate over, and he’s getting more reps now in college.”

So far on the year for Michigan, Kalel Mullings has 15 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown, and he is averaging 6.7 YPC. Those are extremely impressive stats, especially because of the fact that Mullings is a converted RB. He is typically brought in for short yardage situations, but he showed on Saturday that he can break free for big runs as well as his touchdown came on a 20-yard scamper. It will be exciting to see the impact Mullings has on this Wolverines team throughout the season.