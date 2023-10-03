The Michigan football team looked solid during the first four weeks of the season, but they sent a message to the rest of the country during their first road trip of the season last weekend. The Wolverines went to Lincoln to take on Nebraska football on Saturday and it was definitely the best performance of the season so far for Michigan. The Wolverines looked dominant in every facet of the game, and they never gave Nebraska any chance in this one. Michigan struck early and often, and they ended up leaving with a 45-7 win. It was a dominant performance, and former Michigan football Heisman winner Desmond Howard was impressed.

“You look at Michigan, and don’t forget, Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended the first three games of the season, so it was like coach by committee,” Desmond Howard said on College Football Live. “They played well, but now they’re starting to look like Michigan football. Two weeks ago against Rutgers, last week against Nebraska, both conference opponents, I love what I’m seeing from the offense right now. It’s like they’re trying to catch their rhythm. You know, JJ McCarthy is playing very well. Blake Corum is playing strong, and obviously, Donovan Edwards is coming along strong right now.”

Desmond Howard is liking what he is seeing from this Michigan football team. Right now, the Wolverines have multiple players leading college football in certain statistics, and one of those players is JJ McCarthy, who leads the nation in QBR.

“But you see, JJ McCarthy is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of college football,” Howard continued. “I mean, you look at his completion percentage (79%), and he just has a great command of the offense. So very impressed, watching them play on the road against Nebraska. So I will say that their stock is up.”

Howard is right, Michigan's stock is certainly up right now. The Wolverines are still ranked #2 in the country, but they are closing in on Georgia for the top spot in college football.