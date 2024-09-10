Because of NIL, college athletes, specifically in football, are able to legally make a lot of money playing collegiate sports. It's something that people in the game have wanted for a long time as TV Networks, Universities, etc profited off of these players for years. Now, however, there is still an issue. Past players want their share, and because of it, four Michigan football players are suing the Big Ten Network and the NCAA.

NIL wasn't a thing when Denard Robinson, Braylon Edwards, Mike Martin and Shawn Crable played for the Michigan football team. However, there are still people profiting off of their college days, but they aren't getting any of it.

“This not a suit against the University of Michigan,” Attorney Jim Acho told The Detroit News. “None of the many former players wanted to sue UM and neither did I. It is the NCAA that perpetuated this wrong for decades. They knew it was wrong to prevent players from capitalizing on the most valuable thing they have — their name and image. That has been rectified for current players, but the NCAA needs to correct the wrongs of the past. Today is the day for recompense.”

According to Jim Acho, he has been asked by numerous former athletes to file this lawsuit. He believes that it is the right thing to do.

“Numerous former players over the past five decades asked me to file this, and after a lot of research we felt it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Acho said. “I expect former players from other noted football programs will follow our lead and file similar lawsuits.”

These players want to get paid

These former Michigan football players want their fair share of the pie. Like athletes today, they generated a ton of profits and got nothing from it.

“This Complaint aims to rectify Defendants’ systematic exploitation of Class Members by obtaining compensation for the commercial use of their personal attributes and an injunction to prevent future misappropriation,” The lawsuit states. “The relief sought includes declaratory and injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and an award of attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are both two of the most famous Michigan football alum in history. Both had legendary careers with the Wolverines, and both went on to play in the NFL.

Braylon Edwards went on to the NFL from 2005-2012, and he spent time playing with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Denard Robinson's NFL career didn't last quite as long as he was in the NFL from 2013-2016. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he spent his entire career there.

After the NFL, Robinson went into coaching and spent time with Jacksonville University, the Jaguars, and Michigan football. Denard Robinson was let go from his position with the Wolverines this offseason because of a DUI.

We'll see if Robinson, Edwards and the rest of the players involved will end up getting anything out of this lawsuit.