A true bitter rivalry cannot be taken for granted in this modern age of sports. Even some of the most storied ones like the Red Sox-Yankees has drastically cooled from its mid-2000s heyday. Sure, opposing fans still take jabs at one another and gloat, but there is a certain level of passion missing in much of these feuds. Michigan football is doing their best to keep the animosity alive and well.

If there is one game that will draw in college football-averse viewers, it is Michigan versus Ohio State. The game is perhaps the purest rivalry in all of sports. The electricity and vitriol in the atmosphere is so palpable that most people do not even care that this annual war has been mostly one-sided this century with the Buckeyes winning 15 of the last 18 games.

The tide has turned, though, with the Wolverines winning the last two meetings, including their first win Columbus in 22 years last season. It was an unexpected trouncing (45-23) that saw head coach Jim Harbaugh and company solidify their spot in the college football playoff. Maybe just as important, they embarrassed Ohio State. Michigan made sure of it by literally planting its flag onto the Buckeyes’ field.

Disrespect of the highest order. And it is now being eternally housed in the Michigan Football museum, according to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

Michigan has added the flag planted at OSU in ‘22 to the museum https://t.co/VlXANwaGag pic.twitter.com/jsG5D3T97H — angelique (@chengelis) March 28, 2023

Ohio State fans will be fuming at this epic taunt. But when they cool off, they might realize that their nemesis was upset by TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, while the Buckeyes nearly dethroned reigning National Champion Georgia. The same TCU team that was then thrashed by the Bulldogs, 65-7.

Of course, the Wolverines will just go back to the epic road win, now known simply as “The Game.” An endless back-and-forth would then ensue.

And that is a wonderful thing. Kudos to Michigan for setting the standard for proper rivalry protocol.