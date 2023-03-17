Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Michigan Football cornerback Amorion Walker made a bold claim after switching from wide receiver to cornerback, Michigan staff writer Austin Meek wrote in a Friday article.

“I definitely believe I’m one of the best athletes in the country, for sure,” Walker said.

Michigan head football coach talked about Amorion Walker’s potential at the beginning of spring practices in late February.

“At corner, Amorion Walker is now playing corner,” Harbaugh said during a press conference. “Mike Sainstril, of course — and really excited about the young guys. Keshaun Harris, Myles Pollard, Kody Jones, Jaden McBurrows, and also Jyaire Hill, and Cameron Calhoun. Just that group that hasn’t played a lot at corner in games, but we believe or are going to be really good players.

“So right now, Will, Mike Sainristil, Amorion Walker is — I consider him a starter right now, based on the way he’s — just off the first few practices, and I think those other players I mentioned will all be right there in the hunt as well.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A former three-star wide receiver out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Walker chose the Wolverines over offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Mississippi State, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Washington State, among others. In September, he earned one reception for four yards in a 59-0 win over UConn.

Amorion Walker would mainly play at cornerback throughout the spring, continued Harbaugh.

“So we’re mainly just playing him at corner through the spring,” Harbaugh said. “Once he gets that position locked down — which I really feel like he will — then eventually he will become a two-way player because he can also be a tremendous player as a receiver, score touchdowns.

“But yeah, the vision would be that someday he will be a great corner and a receiver as well in college. … He could be the type of corner that’s just — there are none like him — like a unicorn. That’s the best comparison.”