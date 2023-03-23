The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing 2022 season after going to the American League Championship series in 2021. Expectations are not too high for the Red Sox 2023 season, but there are some components that can come together for the team to be a surprise playoff contender.

The loss of Xander Bogaerts frustrated many Red Sox fans, but the team did give Rafael Devers a long-term extension and sign Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Many have questions about the starting rotation, and it is hard to blame them. There is a recipe for the Red Sox offense to be very good, and that could be a reason they have a good start once Opening Day gets here.

With Opening Day approaching, Boston’s roster is taking shape, and we have an idea of what needs to happen for a successful Red Sox 2023 season.

Masataka Yoshida wins the American League Rookie of the Year award

Masataka Yoshida is the biggest addition to the Red Sox this season. Many questioned Boston giving him a five-year $90 million contract, but nearly every projection system has Yoshida as a very strong bat for the Red Sox. It is easy to see why after his performance in the World Baseball Classic.

According to Fangraphs, Yoshida is projected to have a .302 batting average with a .372 on-base percentage and 18 home runs. He is also projected to have a 138 wRC+, which means he would be 38% better than the league-average hitter.

There are some other contenders for the American League Rookie of the Year, like Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Volpe, but Yoshida can definitely win the award if he puts everything together.

Rafael Devers has his best season

Rafael Devers had the best season of his career in 2022, posting a .295 batting average, .358 on-base percentage, 140 wRC+ and a 4.9 WAR, according to Fangraphs. His previous career high was 6.7 in the 2019 season.

Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension this offseason, keeping him with the Red Sox long-term. It did not quiet all of the frustration that came after a disappointing season in 2022 season and Bogaerts signing with the San Diego Padres, but it’s was a must for the fanbase.

The scary thing with Devers is that he is only just approaching his prime. His 2019 season came when he was 22 years old. He is entering his age 26 season. The Red Sox are depending on him to be the best hitter in the lineup, and he very well should be. It will be hard to beat out Shohei Ohtani for the MVP award in the American League, but Devers’ best season should have him in the top three. Fresh off a contract extension, expect a huge season from Devers.

The starting rotation is the downfall

Red Sox fans have reason to believe that the offense could be good, and that should give them plenty of entertainment this season. However, the starting pitching just has so many question marks. Corey Kluber is the Opening Day starter, and can be a solid arm, but he has injury concerns. He pitched in 31 games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, but that was his first time pitching 30 or more games since the 2018 season with Cleveland. It is tough to know how his body will react coming off of his heaviest workload in a long time.

Chris Sale is a good pitcher, when he is on the field. The health is once again the question with him. Even if he is healthy, he is not the pitcher he was in 2017 and 2018 with Boston. Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford are not very inspiring names either.

The Red Sox will have to piece things together with their rotation, and being in the American League East with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, that is a recipe for disaster.