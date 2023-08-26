Some of the best news that the Michigan football team received this offseason was when Blake Corum announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season. Corum was in the Heisman race last year before getting injured, and he was one of the best running backs in all of college football. Getting him back was huge, and what makes things even better for the Wolverines is that they also have Donovan Edwards in the backfield. Edwards is also one of the top running backs in the league, and he received some very high praise from Corum recently.

“We were actually, after practice yesterday, it was yesterday or two days ago, we were working on some moves,” Blake Corum said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “But Don, he has it all. He’s the complete package. He has every tool in his box that he needs. He has that shimmy, it’s just refining. We learn from each other.”

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards clearly have a special connection. They have embraced the fact that Michigan football is a two-back team, and they look to each other for improvement.

“From him, I learned a lot,” Corum continued. “How precise can I be on my routes? He’s a really good route runner. For me, he wants to, ‘What’s that move you’re using?’ So we feed off each other. He’s a heck of a running back. He’s gonna have a great year. I’m excited to see what he does this year. He’s been putting in the work. I expect greatness from him. Like I said, Don has everything in his toolbox.”

Corum is right about Edwards, he is the complete package, they both are. Good luck to opposing defenses this season trying to stop the Wolverines run game.