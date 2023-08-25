The Michigan football team begins their 2023 campaign on September 2nd at home against East Carolina football, and this is a season that the team and fans are very excited about. The Wolverines fell just short of a national title appearance last season after losing to TCU football in the College Football Playoff semis. Many players from that team could've went to the NFL after last season, but they decided to come back and chase a national title this year, and this Michigan football team is absolutely loaded.

Michigan enters the 2023 season ranked #2 in the AP poll, but there are some people in the college football world that believe Michigan is the best team. One of those people is Bruce Feldman, CFB analyst for The Athletic. He thinks the talent the Wolverines have is on a different level, and because of that, he picked Michigan to win the national championship.

“I was on the fence for the past few months on my national championship pick,” Feldman said. “My feeling on Michigan, as I wrote earlier this summer, was that the Wolverines have enough difference-makers and talent to win the national title, and some of that was echoed by analysts who have also studied UM’s personnel up close. Talking to people inside the Michigan program over the past month has only given me more confidence in that.”

One of those talented players that Michigan has is quarterback JJ McCarthy, and Feldman thinks he can be the difference maker this season.

“Ultimately, the reason why I think Michigan has the best chance to win the national title is because J.J. McCarthy, who is a really gifted quarterback, will take the next big step in his development,” Feldman continued. “He was really impressive at Ohio State despite being without his best weapon, Blake Corum. McCarthy and Michigan were shaky in the College Football Playoff against TCU, but my hunch is they will grow from that and break through.”

It isn't just McCarthy, however. Michigan has loads of talent coming back from last year, and they all have another offseason under their belt. This Michigan team doesn't have any weak spots.

“Corum is healthy again. The O-line will be the deepest and best it’s been there, and that’s saying something,” Feldman said. “And in Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland, Michigan has two unique X-factors who can be matchup nightmares that McCarthy can take advantage of. It also helps that the three teams with the most stacked rosters, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, are all breaking in new QBs, having to replace studs who will each go down in history at their storied programs.”

Bruce Feldman certainly brings up a lot of good points, and points that I'm sure Michigan fans would agree with. The Wolverines have the talent on this roster to win a national title, and it'll be very interesting to see if they can pull it off.