The Michigan football team announced team captains on Thursday, and the Wolverines that received the honor are Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Mike Barrett, Mike Sainristil and Kris Jenkins. All of these guys could've gone to the NFL after last season, but they returned to Ann Arbor to bring a national championship back to Michigan. For Blake Corum, this isn't something that anyone expected. Corum was in the Heisman race last year until his season ended due to an injury against Illinois football. There wasn't a question about it, Corum was going to go to the NFL until he got injured. Now he's back, he's a captain, and he's attacking this Michigan season with a unique mentality.

“For me, I definitely lead by example,” Blake Corum told the media according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “I only talk when talk is needed. We got in from the teams, and we were telling each other, ‘What do we want? What are your goals?’ For me, I was basically saying that everyone says they’re a dog. That’s cool, everyone’s a dog. Everyone says it nowadays. But there’s a difference between a dog and a savage.”

Corum went on to discuss the fact he had a dog named Savage at home, and he used his dog to explain how he wants to be on the field for Michigan football.

“Back home, I had a South African Boerboel, his name was Savage,” Corum continued. “And I live on a couple of acres. Every time we let him out, he’d sniff the whole property, the perimeter, making sure nothing was there. That’s what being a savage is. It didn’t matter if it was a black bear, I’ve seen him chase deer, raccoons, I’ve seen it all. He wasn’t a dog, he was a savage. So I was basically saying, when we go into the big house, we need to be savages. We don’t need to be dogs. When we go in there, we circle the perimeter of our stadium, whatever’s not supposed to be there gets handled.”

Blake Corum sounds like he's on a mission this season, and he's getting the rest of this Michigan team on board, too.