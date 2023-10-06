Near the end of the 2022 Michigan football season, star running back Blake Corum went down with a season-ending knee injury for the Wolverines. Almost their entire offense was built off of his rushing ability, and at the most important part of the Michigan season, they lost him. Luckily for the Wolverines, they had Donovan Edwards right behind him. Edwards showed that he can be just as good with huge performances down the stretch of the season that helped Michigan win a Big Ten championship, and Wolverines fans were thrilled to learn that both RBs would be back for the 2023 season.

This 2023 Michigan football team looks a lot like the 2022 team as the run game has been dominant to begin the season. Blake Corum is back at 100%, and while he hasn't had a chance to play a full game yet due to blowouts, he is still putting up big numbers. Donovan Edwards is a different story, however. He hasn't been able to get into a rhythm to start the year, and Michigan fans are beginning to wonder what's going on. Edwards knows it's been a slow start, but he's not concerned about it at all.

“It’s a slow start, of course,” Donovan Edwards said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “But you know, there’s more games to come. I’m not tripping at all. Not one bit. You know, I know that I get bashed a little bit.”

Edwards can hear the critics talking about his numbers, but he isn't worried about that stuff. Right now, he is just focusing on the controllable things, and he is trying to get better to help this Michigan team.

“Critics are critics,” Edwards continued. “Who cares? But at the end of the day, I know what I can improve on. I know what I’m doing well, and that’s all I can continue to do is be me, not get down on myself, just keep my head up and continue to work. That’s what I’m going to continue to do, that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. Even when I was a freshman when Blake (Corum) and Hassan (Haskins) were the starters… it’s all we can do is continue to be gritty.”

When a player is having an unusually hard time performing, a big thing is getting support from the team. This Wolverines squad is very tight-knit, and they always preach about brotherhood and the Michigan culture. It sounds like Edwards is getting a lot of support right now.

“I think that the coaches do a great job of consulting me on that, just to keep my keep my eyes on the prize, keep my eyes on the process, because where I’m gonna be in 12 months is gonna be very different from what’s going on now,” Edwards said. “Just like how 12 months ago was completely different from what I had going on now. So I’m thankful for everything that has happened. It’s just kept me grounded, and made me realize a lot about myself. And that’s all I can continue to do is just keep being humble and just keep being a great person and a great football player.”

Michigan goes back on the road this weekend to take on Minnesota football. Perhaps Saturday's game will be the one where Edwards breaks out.