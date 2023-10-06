The Michigan football team came into the season ranked #2 in the country, and the Wolverines are still holding steady at that spot after a 5-0 start to the season. Michigan looked good during the first four weeks of the season, but they looked especially impressive last week on the road against Nebraska. It was the first road test of the season for the Wolverines, and while some were expecting the game to be somewhat close, Michigan had other plans.

Every facet of that game was dominant for Michigan football. JJ McCarthy had a near perfect performance, but he didn't have to throw very often because of how punishing the run game has been for the Wolverines. Blake Corum had another big day, and Kalel Mullings, who converted to running back from linebacker, had a big game in the rushing department for the Wolverines as well. On defense, Michigan never let Nebraska get anything going, and the Cornhuskers didn't get any points until the fourth quarter when the Wolverines had already taken the starters out. Michigan won the game 45-7, and they looked like the best team in the country while doing so.

This weekend, the Michigan football team is back on the road against Minnesota football in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. This certainly isn't the biggest rivalry that the Wolverines have, but it is a rivalry nonetheless. The Golden Gophers are 3-2 so far this year and they have won and lost the games they were expected to with the exception of one contest. Minnesota led Northwestern 31-10 with 12 minutes left in the game during week four, and they ended up blowing the lead and losing in overtime. The Gophers should be 4-1, but because of that collapse, they come into this game with a 3-2 record. Here are three predictions for the rivalry clash on Saturday:

Blake Corum with rush for over 100 yards

Blake Corum went down late in the season with a knee injury last year after a remarkable start to the year. He decided to come back for the 2023 season, and while he was looked great so far, he hasn't rushed for over 100 yards in a game yet. A big reason for this is because of the fact that he hasn't played a full game yet due to the Wolverines blowing out opponents. Another factor is the new clock rules in college football. Michigan football is a run heavy team, and now that the clock doesn't stop, Michigan is getting fewer and fewer possessions. However, this seems like the week Corum gets the job done. Look for #2 to have his biggest game yet.

JJ McCarthy will throw for two touchdowns, at least one to Roman Wilson

JJ McCarthy has had a near flawless start to the season besides an unusually poor performance against Bowling Green. Through five weeks, McCarthy has the highest QBR in the FBS at 94.2. He has been terrific so far, and although he doesn't have to throw a lot because of the bruising run game, he is a special talent when he is needed. McCarthy has thrown 10 touchdown passes through the first five games, and eight of those have been to Roman Wilson. Wilson has emerged as Michigan's WR1, and expect the two of them to connect for at least one more touchdown against Minnesota football.

Michigan will win by at least three touchdowns

While this is a road night game and a rivalry battle, the Michigan football team shouldn't have any trouble getting past Minnesota football. The Gophers are a decent team, but the Wolverines are on another level this year, and they're going to end up winning big. The Golden Gophers might be able to hang around for a little while, but expect Michigan to pull away and end up winning this one by at least 21 points.

Michigan vs. Minnesota will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night in Minneapolis, and the game will be airing on NBC.