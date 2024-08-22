The Michigan football season is almost here as the Wolverines will kick off the 2024 season on August 31st against Fresno State. The national title defense is about to begin, and on Tuesday, Michigan revealed who their four senior captains are for the 2024 season: DB Rod Moore, DB Makari Paige, RB Donovan Edwards and FB Max Bredeson are the 2024 team captains.

Being a captain of the Michigan football team is an incredible honor, and these four players are all deserving. Let’s take a deeper dive on all four of the 2024 Wolverines captains.

Rod Moore

How awesome is it to see Rod Moore as a captain this season? Moore won’t actually be suiting up for the Wolverines this season as he tore his ACL this offseason, but he clearly still has a major role on this Michigan team. Moore was a leader on defense last year and he also sealed the big win over Ohio State with a late interception. It’s great to see that he is still a captain despite not being able to play this season.

Makari Paige

Makari Paige will be suiting up this season and he is one of the most important players on this Michigan football defense. As the only defensive captain that is able to play, he will have a crucial in-game role for Michigan this season. Paige has a lot of talent around him in the secondary, and with his leadership and high level of play, that unit should be sound once again this season.

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards is definitely the most well-known Michigan football captain in terms of national relevance. Edwards has been a big topic of discussion this offseason as he graced the cover of the new EA Sports College Football 2025 video game with Quinn Ewers and Travis Hunter. The game made a return for the first time in over 10 years this summer.

Edwards will be the starting running back for the Wolverines for the first time this season, but he has already solidified himself as a Michigan legend with the numerous massive plays that he has made in his career.

Max Bredeson

Max Bredeson being named a captain this season is also an awesome story. Bredeson started his career with the Wolverines as a walk-on, and now he is a captain. Special stuff.

A lot of people don’t realize how important Bredeson has been to Michigan’s bruising run game. He doesn’t get the credit that the offensive line gets and he isn’t the one carrying the football, but the mission wouldn’t be possible without him. If you look at big Michigan run plays from last year, you’ll see Bredeson in the trenches paving a lane for his back.

There they are, the 2024 Michigan football captains. Just a little over a week until we see these four and the rest of the Wolverines back in action.