Recruitment out of high school football into the college leagues is a big deal, especially when a player wants to enter the NFL. There are preferred programs that may develop a player because of the playing time they give. The coaching specialties they offer are also a point of consideration. However, all of that may fall apart just like Donovan Edwards' debacle with Michigan football and Ryan Day's Ohio State football.

Ryan Day and Ohio State football were set on adding Donovan Edwards to their squad. It turned for the worst as the young running back too long to signify his commitment. He highlighted his supposed importance to the Buckeyes before they turned to other players in a statement, per Sam Webb of 247 Sports.

“I was their no. 1 running back on the board,” he declared.

Donovan Edwards outlined his thought process and why he was taking his time during the recruitment season to explore options.

“I was like, ‘alright, cool.' I was still taking my time with the recruitment. Then they took TreVeyon (Henderson). I was just like, ‘Alright, bet! Now it's on! Now it's on!' I was just like, ‘alright, I'm about to go to a school and just kick y'all ass!' That's how I was feeling. I'm going to go to a school and let yall see what yall missed out on. And… look at it,” he said.

The young running back then had to commit to Michigan football. This was because his spot on Ryan Day's squad got filled up. It will be fun to see how he plays with a chip on his shoulder against Ohio State.