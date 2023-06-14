Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh made a bold prediction about his assistant coaches in a recent media session.

After recent breakthrough success over the last two years, Harbaugh expressed his belief that many of his elite staff will become head coaches next offseason, according to On3 Sports.

“Everyone of our assistant coaches will be a head coach, and I would even say probably four after this season,” Harbaugh told a pool of reporters.

One of the main candidates to earn a new gig would be Michigan football offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Under his direction, the offensive line won two consecutive Joe Moore award for the nation's best offensive line unit. He will look to continue to dominate as OC this year after coming so close in the last campaign.

The Michigan Wolverines made their first ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2022, but fell short in an upset loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The maize and blue return several key starters, including QB JJ McCarthy and Heisman hopeful RB Blake Corum. They will have to have incredible seasons once again to replicate the opportunity from a year ago.

The squad from Ann Arbor has a solid chance to return to the playoff this year with the stellar coaching staff and all of the weapons back. They have the third best odds on Fanduel Sportsbook at +130, behind only Georgia and Ohio State.

Their regular season win total is also set at an unprecedented high of 10.5. After winning all 12 last year, they have the possibility to achieve the same success before new expansion teams USC and UCLA join the fray in 2024.

If they come anywhere near the success expected by the Las Vegas odds, Harbaugh's prediction will likely come true with coaches getting poached off of a victorious staff.