Michigan football has a whopping 22 commitments pledged for the 2024 recruiting cycle so far. The Wolverines have made it a point to steal recruits from several key states including Ohio, about which Head Coach Jim Harbaugh recently declared that “the best players in Ohio come play at Michigan.”

Although it's early, Harbaugh's team is ranked number two in the nation behind the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. They're currently battling Ohio State for the services of highly-rated defensive back Bryce West.

Not known to wait for approval from the ‘recruiting gurus,' Harbaugh is fond of identifying and securing commitments early. He did just that on Monday as three-star edge rusher Devon Baxter announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Baxter stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds. Hailing from Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Maryland, he has the physical tools Michigan is looking for in a pass rusher.

The three-star left little if any doubt that he is headed to Michigan in a Twitter post recently.

Baxter had 48 tackles in 2022, including two sacks and 21 tackles for loss, and caught 12 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. An athletic marvel, he also played some tight end and was a basketball player for Gwynn Park.

Michigan has produced several high profile edge rushers in recent years including Aidan Hutchinson, who was drafted number two overall by the Detroit Lions in 2022. His pass rushing colleague David Ojabo was taken 45th overall out of Michigan in 2022.

The Wolverines' defense is led by defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has received NFL attention in recent months.

Michigan football opens its 2023 season at home against the East Carolina Pirates on September 2 at the Big House. Harbaugh's Wolverines are one of this season's national title favorites. They've been racking up four-stars lately on the recruiting circuit.