Most Michigan football fans don't seem enthused with its two-quarterback offense so far. While former walk-on Davis Warren started on Saturday against Fresno State, junior signal-caller Alex Orji threw a touchdown on the first drive.

Warren's story is inspiring, via On3's Anthony Broome.

“If it is indeed Davis Warren tonight, as it appears, what a story:

– Battled and beat leukemia in high school

– Had his senior season canceled due to COVID-19

– Walks on at Michigan, earns scholarship, ascends to No. 2 QB job in 2022

– Wins starting job out of fall camp in 2024,” Broome tweeted.

Warren may fall out of favor quickly, though, as he tossed just 16 passing yards with a pick in the first quarter. Oriji tossed the Wolverines' lone touchdown thus far.

@ajdavis22800 doesn't think Warren is qualified for the job, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“i get davis warren is a feel good story but goodness he’s not good. even the broadcasters were saying alex orji is more accurate so why are we playing games, give the reigns to orji…,” they said.

Meanwhile, @_Exquisite21 doesn't like Warren's processing skills so far.

“Davis Warren is predetermining every throw and it's scaring me,” they said.

Finally, @_BWood12 is appalled by Michigan's personnel selection.

“There were absolutely better options than settling for barely FCS-level QB play when you are the defending national champions. Multiple dozens of starters moved teams last year, at least half of which are far clear of davis warren.”

Will Warren's starting tenure be short-lived?

Michigan football is still figuring out its roster

The Wolverines were still embroiled in a 7-0 slugfest with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. It's certainly not a great look for the defending National Champions to struggle against a Mountain West squad, but it's still early. Head coach Sherrone Moore and company need more time to settle in and figure out the best combination of personnel and play calling.