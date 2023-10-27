It's been a chaotic time for Michigan football as the alleged sign-stealing saga took a sharp turn on Thursday. Not only is the NCAA investigating the situation but now the FBI is getting involved.

As it turns out, the FBI is joining the investigation and mainly putting their attention on former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, according to

‘The University of Michigan Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Matt Weiss unauthorized computer access incident. Currently, the investigation is extensive, ongoing, and is of the utmost priority. Additional information will be provided when available,” Melissa Overton, UMPD deputy chief of police said in a statement.

Matt Weiss was originally fired from the Michigan football team back in January 2023. He was accused of ‘accessing university email accounts without authorization.

The Michigan football program just can't catch a break right now. Between this and the alleged improper recruiting during 2020, the Wolverines are a bit of a mess right now.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh served a three game suspension to start to this season. Despite that, Michigan is undefeated so far and looking like a true championship contender. With the drama surrounding the program it's impressive to see them still on top of the national rankings.

More information will come to light in the coming weeks, as the FBI and NCAA will conduct a thorough investigation. Until then, Michigan will do its best to focus on football.