The offseason looked like it would be all smooth sailing for the Michigan football team as they prepared for one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent memory. Then, the NCAA investigation on Jim Harbaugh began. At first, it looked like Harbaugh was going to be suspended by the NCAA for the first four games of the season. That suspension ended up being called 0ff, only for Michigan to self impose a three game suspension on Harbaugh shortly after. The Wolverines play East Carolina football, UNLV football and Bowling Green football to open the season, and Harbaugh announced on Thursday who will be coaching the team for those games.

Coach Harbaugh Announces Coaching Duties for First Three Games of 2023.#GoBlue | https://t.co/MefGblhxXO pic.twitter.com/QlRDnaynxs — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2023

Jim Harbaugh is going with an interesting approach with his coaching strategy for the first three games of the Michigan football season. In week one against East Carolina, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will handle the head coaching duties, according to a tweet from Michigan Football. In week two against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will be coaching in the first half and running backs coach Mike Hart will coach in the second half. In week three against Bowling Green, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will tackle coaching duties. Strength coach Ben Herbert will be the associate head coach during these three games, and Harbaugh's dad, Jack Harbaugh, will be the assistant head coach.

That's going to be an interesting few weeks for Michigan. Many thought that just one person would handle the duties for all three games, but perhaps the Wolverines want to get all of these guys a little bit of heading coaching experience as they will likely all be prevalent names in the offseason coaching hunt next season. Harbaugh will be back in week four when Michigan hosts Rutgers football.