This off-season has been filled with mostly very positive news for the Michigan football program, but there has been one negative aspect: the NCAA investigation surrounding Jim Harbaugh. The NCAA accused Harbaugh of lying about some minor violations that were committed by him and his staff. It was originally thought that Harbaugh would be suspended by the NCAA for the first four games of the Michigan season, but then the suspension was called off. It looked like Harbaugh would be able to coach every game for the Wolverines this season, but then we found out Monday that the University of Michigan is suspending Harbaugh for the first three games of the year.

The whole situation has been quite the roller coaster for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. Expectations are very high for this team, and this whole thing could certainly be a distraction for the players as they get ready for the season to begin. Harbaugh broke his silence on the suspension shortly after it was announced on Monday, and he shared what he told his players after they found out about it.

“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home,” Harbaugh said according to a tweet from Bruce Feldman. “Don’t get bitter, get better.”

Based on Harbaugh's personality and coaching style, paired with his comments, it sounds like he is using the situation to motivate his team. It's no secret that Harbaugh isn't a big fan of the NCAA, and the ultimate response to this investigation would be for the Wolverines to win the national championship in 2023.