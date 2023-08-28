Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for the Wolverines season opener against East Carolina. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will also be suspended for the game as Michigan self-imposed the bans for the investigation by the NCAA in the offseason.

With both Harbaugh and Moore suspended for the opener, it will be quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell who will be calling the plays, per Josh Henschke of Rivals.

‘According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who met with reporters on Monday, quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will be the interim offensive coordinator and will call plays during the Wolverines' season-opener against East Carolina.'

Kirk Campbell was an offensive coordinator for two seasons at Old Dominion before coming to Michigan, so he has experience calling plays. The good news is that Michigan will be heavy favorites against East Carolina, and they should be able to rest their starters if things get out of hand.

This will be the only game Moore is suspended for, where Harbaugh is suspended for three games. Michigan laid out a pretty unique plan for the interim head coach for the games, and it begins with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter assuming head coaching duties for the opener.

Harbaugh's three-game suspension won't be too difficult for Michigan, as they play East Carolina, UNLV, and then Bowling Green, with all three of these games being at home. After that, they begin Big Ten play, and the expectations for the Michigan football team this season are through the roof once again.