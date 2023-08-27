The Michigan football team is currently digesting news of the team’s head coaching changes for the first slate of games this season. Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension has been self-imposed by Michigan football, necessitating the changes.

Michigan football players broke the silence recently surrounding the decision. Harbaugh also spoke his peace recently.

Now news has broken that the team’s offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, will also be suspended for the season opener against East Carolina amid NCAA investigations looming over the program. The news was broken by the website Maize & Blue Review on Saturday night.

The self-imposed nature of the suspension means Moore can coach the team during the week but will be absent for Michigan football’s matchup against the Pirates.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is expected to take over Harbaugh’s duties in week one while Moore is expected back for week two.

The Wolverines are a favorite to win the 2023 National Championship on the strength of a powerful running game led by an award-winning offensive line and a backfield including former Heisman candidate Blake Corum, 2022 Ohio State game hero Donovan Edwards, and freshman Benjamin Hall, who has shown flashes of greatness in practice.

Michigan’s quarterback will be J.J. McCarthy, the La Grange Park, Illinois native who led Michigan to a second straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2022.

If McCarthy can take advantage of the weapons Michigan possesses in the passing game including tight end Colston Loveland, receiver Cornelius Johnson, receiver Roman Wilson and others, the sky is the limit for Michigan football in 2023-2024.

Now, Michigan football will need to unite in hopes of overcoming the loss of another brilliant coaching mind.