Michigan football fans are getting their first look at the new-look Wolverines on Saturday as the spring game is taking place in Ann Arbor. The last time we saw Michigan take the field was in early January in the national championship game against Washington. The Wolverines won that game to capture their first national title since 1997. After the win, Jim Harbaugh promised that he would get a tattoo commemorating that special season. He has fulfilled that promise.

Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word. That was a special win for him as he came back to the Michigan football team in 2015 to try to bring the Wolverines back after a period of down years. Harbaugh was a quarterback for Michigan during his college days. It took a little while, but Harbaugh and Michigan were dominant during the last three college football seasons.

Now that Harbaugh accomplished that goal of winning a national championship with Michigan, he has another goal to work on. He has been close to winning a Super Bowl, but he hasn't been able to win one yet. After the Michigan season concluded, Harbaugh decided that it was time to return to the NFL and chase that ring. Sherrone Moore is the new head coach for the Wolverines.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lifts up the trophy as players and coaches celebrate on stage after the 34-13 win over Washington to take the national championship game at NRG Stadium
The 2024 Michigan football team looks very different

Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, but that's not all the Wolverines are losing to the pros. Michigan football might break the record for most players drafted by a single school at next week's NFL Draft. They already broke the record for most NFL Combine invites. That team was loaded with NFL talent, and there will be a lot of new faces in starting roles next season.

Not only are a lot of players leaving for the pros, but a lot of coaches are going pro as well. When Harbaugh left, he took a lot of his staff with him, so the coaching staff looks completely different for Michigan this season, too. All in all, it is a completely different football team compared to the national championship squad.

Harbaugh is gone to the NFL and a lot is changing at Michigan, but Harbaugh will always have that 15-0 tattoo on his arm. That was a special season for the Wolverines.