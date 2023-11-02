During a meeting, Big Ten coaches pushed commissioner Tony Petitti to punish Michigan football for the sign-stealing and cheating scandal.

As the NCAA investigation into Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal continues, it appears that rival Big Ten coaches would like to see some action from the conference. During a meeting that was described as “emotional” and “intense”, Big Ten coaches urged commissioner Tony Petitti to “take action against Michigan”, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act — right now. What are we waiting on? We know what happened”, one source with details of the call told ESPN's Thamel.

The Big Ten handled its regular call with Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh in attendance, then allowed Big Ten coaches to speak freely about the sign-stealing scandal after Harbaugh left the meeting early after its regularly scheduled ending time.

According to Thamel, coaches wanted Petitti to know just how much of an advantage the Wolverines gained through their elaborate sign-stealing scheme. Thamel reports that one Big Ten coach said Michigan football's games are “tainted” now.

Timeline of Michigan football investigation

The Wolverines were thrust into the center of the sports world two weeks ago after the Big Ten confirmed the NCAA was looking into the program for “allegations of sign-stealing” on October 19.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement that day, denying any knowledge of illegal sign-stealing in his program.

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter,” Harbaugh says.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Connor Stalions' role in sign-stealing scandal

Shortly after, Connor Stalions, a graduate of the Naval Academy, emerged as a central figure in the scandal, one who reportedly “spearheaded” the operation while purchasing tickets to games at 12 of 13 Big Ten schools, the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship games, and four contests with close connections to fellow College Football Playoff contenders from the 2022 season.

The Wolverines suspended Stalions with pay on October 20, with the NCAA reportedly looking to get access to the computer used by the Wolverines staffer.

All the while, a vast paper trail has emerged on Stalions, while video evidence of the staffer on the Michigan football sideline has emerged. The Wolverines analyst has even sparked an internal investigation by Central Michigan after photos of his alleged presence on their sideline during a September game against Michigan State earlier this year emerged.

This sign-stealing investigation has emerged at a troubling time for Michigan football and Harbaugh, who is still facing a potential punishment in 2024 for Level II recruiting violations that he allegedly lied to the NCAA about.

Plus, Wolverines former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is embroiled in an investigation over computer access crimes that has even prompted the FBI to get involved.

All of this begs the question on the sign-stealing scandal.

How could the Big Ten punish the Wolverines?

It's becoming apparent that the NCAA won't be punishing Michigan this year, a reality that the rival coaches reportedly acknowledged on the call.

The Wolverines, 8-0, dropped one spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that released on Tuesday, but committee chair Boo Corrigan dismissed the possibility of the sign-stealing scandal affecting the Wolverines in the rankings at any point, calling it an “NCAA issue.”

Thamel reports that the Big Ten has the ability to punish Michigan and its staff under the Sportsmanship Policy. The conference could also open up its own investigation into the school's football program.

Petitti, who was named commissioner of the Big Ten back on May 15, reportedly did not tip his hand into his true feelings on a potential punishment for Michigan football during the meeting, per Thamel.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Big Ten is moved to take action, especially if more evidence on the scandal emerges.