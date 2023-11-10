Former Jim Harbaugh assistant Biff Poggi came out to strongly defend his former boss amid the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal.

These days, it seems like everyone is weighing in on the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal and head coach Jim Harbaugh. As of Friday, that includes Charlotte head coach and longtime Michigan football assistant Biff Poggi.

“I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer. I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. if Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team.” Poggi wrote on Twitter, lashing out at Harbaugh’s critics.

Francis “Biff” Poggi spent the majority of his career coaching high school football at the Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland. He joined Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2016, first as an off-field analyst and then as associate head coach for two seasons before leaving for the Charlotte 49ers job in 2022.

That timeline does mean that Poggi was on Harbaugh’s staff during the time when the program and the coach are being accused of having assistant Connor Stalions go to opponents’ games and illegally (by NCAA standards) record the signs on the sideline.

While the NCAA hasn’t concluded its investigation and decided whether it believes Jim Harbaugh knew about the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, the Big Ten may have already made up its mind. Current reports are that the conference could issue a ruling on punishment in this case as early as Friday afternoon, with a rumored three-game suspension potentially in the works.