The odds between Michigan football's game against Penn State drastically changed after Jim Harbaugh's suspension was announced.

The Michigan football program found itself in hot water due to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal. On Friday, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti informed the Wolverines that Jim Harbaugh will be serving a suspension for the remainder of the season.

However, it's not all bad. He is still allowed to coach throughout the week but is not allowed to be on the sideline during games. But as a result, the betting odds for Michigan football's upcoming game against Penn State have changed, per Adam Kramer.

“Michigan [is] down to a 4-point favorite over Penn State.”

At least the Wolverines are still favored, right? It's still a brutal blow for Michigan football, as their head coach won't be on the sidelines against a tough Penn State team. Additionally, Jim Harbaugh's squad could be in trouble without him present on the field.

We'll see how it plays out though. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation while the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 9. This is arguably the biggest game of the year for Michigan considering a loss could knock them out of the College Football Playoffs.

Jim Harbaugh's team has been absolute monsters all season long despite all the drama surrounding the program. The suspension only makes things more difficult for the Wolverines. So, it'll be interesting to see how the players respond on Saturday.

Michigan and Penn State is one of the first games of the day on Saturday, as the game kicks off at noon Eastern. Can the Wolverines overcome the adversity? Or will Jim Harbaugh's suspension doom the Wolverines playoff hopes?