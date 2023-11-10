The Big Ten's suspension of Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh, due to the team's alleged sign-stealing scandal, has everyone going wild

After weeks of speculation, the day of reckoning has arrived for Michigan football. Although the NCAA is still conducting its investigation into the program's alleged sign-stealing transgressions, the Big Ten Conference is moving forward with its own form of discipline for Jim Harbaugh. And it's a doozy.

He is suspended from coaching during the remaining regular season games but is still able to lead his team during the week at practice. The official statement clarified that this is not a punishment for Harbaugh individually, as there is no evidence to support he had knowledge of the purported cheating, but it is instead an action taken against the University.

The college football world is processing this huge news, in a variety of different ways. Some were indignant on Big Blue's behalf (mainly Michigan fans), others wanted harsher consequences (mainly Ohio State fans) and there were the neutral parties who just basked in all the chaos.

“What happens now? Jim Harbaugh flies home?,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted. “He watches the game with fans at a Michigan bar? He hangs in the lobby of the hotel with the game on? I have questions.”

Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day right now pic.twitter.com/q3CQVJl7TX — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 10, 2023

Thats All They Get? — #1 BUCKEYES 9-0 🏈 BILLS 5-4 (@Dukeeeeee_) November 10, 2023

I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer.I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids.if Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it.Stop whining and get a better team — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) November 10, 2023

Some of you might recognize one of the commenters above as being Biff Poggi, the current Charlotte head coach and former Michigan associate head coach (2021-22). His defense of Harbaugh, which occurred before the suspension, is obviously no surprise, but it will inevitably thrust him into the spotlight. The old “I didn't know, so he couldn't have known” retort is never the most ironclad argument.

Though, as stated before, the face of Michigan football has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing to this point. Jim Harbaugh is bound to issue a strong statement regarding the Big Ten's ruling, which will undoubtedly be echoed by the team and rabid Wolverines fans. But it is important to note that this is not even the first time this year he has been formally penalized.

A self-imposed three-game suspension was handed down onto Harbaugh for visiting potential recruits during the COVID dead period in August. “Is Jim Harbaugh the first coach ever to be suspended twice during the same season for separate violations?,” Dave Biddle of 24/7 Sports said. “Quite the feat.”

No. 3 Michigan enters a big road showdown with No. 10 Penn State (CFP rankings) Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, now without its fearless leader.