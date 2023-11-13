Jim Harbaugh became a target of criticism by college football analyst Paul Finebaum after the head coach's bold take on the Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines have been the talk of the college football world amid the program's incredible performance and sign-stealing scandal. Jim Harbaugh has not been able to coach the team due to being accused of leading Michigan's alleged unfair tactics. However, college football analyst Paul Finebaum criticized Harbaugh after his “America's team” take on the Michigan football team.

Jim Harbaugh gets ripped by Paul Finebaum after latest Wolverines comments

Michigan beat the respected Penn State football program on Saturday. Afterward, Harbaugh asserted the Wolverines should be “America's team” due to the program's success despite adversity and naysayers. Finebaum rejected Harbaugh's comments though.

“I found it sad and pathetic,” Finebaum said, per On3.com. “Why? Because this isn't America's team. This isn't what America's about…This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating. Cheating!”

Finebaum continued, “Trying to steal signs to gain an unfair advantage. That's not the way this country was built and that's not what should described as America's team.”

The long-time college football analyst has a valid point. The Michigan football program is playing superbly but has developed a poor reputation due to its current investigation. Still, fans must remember that the team has not officially been proven guilty yet, so they cannot be fully written off.

Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, the Wolverines must focus on closing the season out with excellence. The team will take on the Maryland Terrapins before facing one of their biggest challenges of the 2023-24 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes.