Head coach Jim Harbaugh made an eye-opening request on Monday amid Michigan football's drama-filled 2023 season

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh wants the Wolverines to be “American's Team,” per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“Jim Harbaugh just said that Michigan should be ‘America’s team' because it has been through adversity and criticism and the naysayers,” Auerbach reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Michigan football has plenty of critics. They have performed well amid the adversity though, sporting a 10-0 record. Much of the talk surrounding the football program hasn't revolved around the success though. Instead, the sign-stealing scandal and names like Connor Stalions have received the majority of attention.

Harbaugh has received attention as well, but more for his recent suspension as opposed to the Wolverines' undefeated record and College Football Playoff aspirations. Regardless, Jim Harbaugh is clearly proud of his team.

Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh moving forward

Michigan got the job done against Penn State to improve to 10-0 on Saturday. It was a strong all-around effort by the Wolverines, who were playing with added motivation after it was announced that Harbaugh would be suspended.

Blake Corum led the way for the Wolverines in the game. The star running back rushed for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 attempts. Corum has been one of college football's best running backs over the past couple of years, and he displayed his stardom without question versus Penn State.

Michigan football will look to continue performing well en route to a potential College Football Playoff berth. Jim Harbaugh won't be available for regular season games moving forward, but he still can attend practices.

The Harbaugh suspension may end up helping the Wolverines in a sense, however. The extra motivation paid dividends on Saturday and should continue to do so as the season continues on.