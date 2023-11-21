As Michigan football continues to be investigated, JJ McCarthy opened up on how frustrating the scandal is.

The Michigan football team has looked impressive all year long on the football field, but chatter about the Wolverines hasn't been on their play in recent weeks. Michigan is currently being investigated by the NCAA because of alleged illegal sign-stealing, and the Wolverines have been without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the last two games. He will also not be on the sidelines this weekend when Michigan takes on rival Ohio State in the biggest game of the college football regular season.

Michigan football has been the best team in the Big Ten the past couple of seasons, and they are having another remarkable season this year. However, once this investigation started, many people have attributed that success to cheating, and not because of the team actually being good at football. Those narratives are making Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy upset.

“Knowing how much blood, sweat, and tears we put into the season and all of the hours that we put in just being diluted by a scandal and all that,” JJ McCarthy said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s out of our control. We only focus on what we can control, and try to get better every single day, and not worry about that stuff. But, it’s just unfortunate that people don’t think that (Michigan football) put in the work to get to where we are.”

McCarthy has been one of the best QBs in the country this season, and before Michigan shifted to a more run-heavy offense in their last two games, he was the favorite to win the Heisman. McCarthy has been incredibly accurate and efficient this season, and he has improved his draft stock greatly during his last 11 games.

Those doubters that believe Michigan's success is because of the sign-stealing won't have much of an argument if the Wolverines win without Harbaugh this weekend. Last year, Michigan got a huge performance from McCarthy that willed them to victory, and they will need that again this weekend to take down the Buckeyes.

This matchup is going to be must-watch TV, and it will kickoff from Ann Arbor at Noon ET on Saturday. ‘The Game' will be airing on Fox.