Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension from the Big Ten conference that will keep him off the sidelines in the Wolverines' game Saturday against Ohio State. Many people don't feel however that he should be missing in action. One of those people is commentator Richard Sherman, who played for Harbaugh at Stanford.

“I’m not a fan of what they’re doing to him honestly because I don't think it makes a difference,” Sherman said, per The Messenger. “I think the sign-stealing rule is dumb.”

Harbaugh and the Michigan football program are being investigated for allegedly stealing signs from other programs. While Michigan claims it has done nothing wrong, the school did part ways with an analyst and their linebackers coach. Harbaugh and Michigan brought a legal challenge to try and keep him from sitting out, but the school ended up dropping the issue. Michigan's final game without Harbaugh will be the Ohio State matchup Saturday.

Saturday's game against Ohio State is a huge opportunity for the Michigan program. Both schools are 11-0 on the season and the game has a large impact not only on the Big Ten Conference championship race but also the College Football Playoff. If Michigan can find a way to win without Harbaugh on the sidelines, it will most definitely be in the Big Ten championship with a solid chance to make the playoff.

Sherrone Moore is acting as head coach for the Wolverines while Harbaugh sits out. He's 2-0, with a close win over Maryland along with an impressive victory over Penn State. Moore helped the program win its 1,000th game last Saturday and strongly felt that Harbaugh deserved credit for the win as much as anyone else.