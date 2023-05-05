Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Michigan Football quarterback JJ McCarthy was taken with the No. 20 pick by the Minnesota Vikings in Todd McShay’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft, according to a Friday article from MLive.com.

“There are a handful of passers who could rise into Round 1 — Penix, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Texas’ Quinn Ewers, to name a few — but McCarthy is intriguing because of his 6-foot-3 frame, running ability, accuracy and arm talent,” McShay wrote in his 2024 NFL mock draft. “In Minnesota, Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his deal, and the team could move on.

“Despite winning 13 games last season, the Vikings were outside the top 20 in QBR (49.9). McCarthy could be the future for a team like Minnesota if he takes the next step in 2023.”

JJ McCarthy, a former 5-star recruit out of La Grange Park, Ill., chose to play for Michigan football over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others, according to 247Sports. He ended the 2022 campaign with just under 2,720 passing yards and 22 touchdowns during his second season with the Wolverines.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines ended the year with a 13-1 record, gaining statement wins over Michigan State and Ohio State before defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game. Despite McCarthy’s 343 passing yards and two touchdowns, Michigan fell to TCU in a 51-45 loss at State Farm Stadium in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

“There’s so much you can learn from (a game like that),” McCarthy told reporters in March, via MLive.com. “Especially emotionally. Now I can have a reference point when there’s a game where we’re down and we’re fighting, and they just keep hitting us back with more counterpunches and I know how to react to it.

“I won’t let emotions take control like they did last time.”