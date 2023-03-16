Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

In the 2022 college football season, everything was out in front for Michigan and quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten conference title and they were favored to beat TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

What happened in the game against the Horned Frogs was a swift reality check, and Michigan went from having everything to play for, to seeing their season end in disappointment.

In preparation for 2023, JJ McCarthy discusses what was learned from the loss to TCU, and one mistake he vows never to repeat going forward.

“There’s so much you can learn from (a game like that),” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday (via MLive.com), speaking to the media for the first time since the loss. “Especially emotionally. Now I can have a reference point when there’s a game where we’re down and we’re fighting, and they just keep hitting us back with more counterpunches and I know how to react to it.

“I won’t let emotions take control like they did last time.”

The last quote is the one that sticks out the most. There were times during the battle with the Horned Frogs where Michigan and McCarthy looked a little shocked by what TCU was coming with. As a result, the Wolverines reacted out-of-character and let those emotions get the best of them.

At the time, it’s tough to deal with things when championship dreams are dashed, but the heartbreak presents an opportunity to learn and grow. Listening to McCarthy’s comments, it sounds like he’s learned a few things, and that bodes well for him and the future of the Wolverines.