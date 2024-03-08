The Michigan football team won the national title exactly two months ago, but the Wolverines look very different now than they did then. Michigan is losing a record number of players to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers job and he took a lot of good coaches with him. Now, the Wolverines have learned that running backs coach Mike Hart will not be back next season.
“Mike Hart will not return to Michigan as running backs coach next season,” Angelique said in a tweet.
Michigan football has lost a lot of their coaching staff this offseason, and this one definitely stings a lot. The Wolverines have had arguably the best run game in college football for each of the last three seasons, and Hart was a big reason why. He did a terrific job coaching that unit.
Hart is also a Michigan football legend himself. He was a running back for the Wolverines back in the mid 2000s and he is the leading rusher in the school's history. Hart was part of some very good Michigan teams back in the day.
At this point in time, it is unclear why Hart is moving on, but there has been some speculation that it could be due to health reasons. Hart had a scary incident a couple seasons ago where he collapsed on the sidelines when Michigan was playing Indiana. However, it is unclear why he is departing.
Next season is going to be an interesting one for Michigan. They are going to look completely different than they did this season when they won the national title, and it will be tough for them to produce the same success.