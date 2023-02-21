The Philadelphia Eagles are showing interest in Michigan Football defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their open coordinator spot, wrote MLive Media Michigan football beat writer Aaron McMann.

The Michigan football defense allowed the sixth-most passing yards and third-fewest passing touchdowns in the Big Ten last season. The Wolverines were able to keep a steady pace in locking down opposing running games, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the conference with 1,371 and tying with Minnesota and Ohio State at 10 touchdowns allowed.

Jesse Minter shared how excited he was to be hired onto the Wolverines staff in a 2022 statement.

“It is an honor to be joining Coach Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan,” Minter said. “I am excited to work alongside our coaches in helping the players reach their maximum potential on and off the field. I look forward to building great relationships with the players and staff and can’t wait to get to work representing the program.

“My family and I are excited to join the Ann Arbor and university community. Go Blue.”

He became the second Michigan coordinator in a row to be interviewed for an NFL job, continued McMann. Mike Macdonald was interviewed in 2021 before he became the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore’s defense allowed the seventh-most total passing yards in the league with 3,947 and the third-fewest total rushing yards with 1,566.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was hired to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He took the place of former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired in early January.

The Michigan football program hired former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge to be the team’s linebackers coach in early February. Partridge was Mississippi’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22, taking the spot with the Rebels after working as Michigan’s special teams coordinator from 2016-19.