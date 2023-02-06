As Jim Harbaugh and Michigan look to break their College Football Playoff curse, they have made a major upgrade on the defensive side of the ball. Michigan has hired former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge, via Matt Zenitz of On3.

Partridge is being hired as an assistant coach, although his official title has yet to be revealed. This will be Partridge’s second time working under Harbaugh as he was the Wolverines’ from 2015-2019. He started as the director of player of personnel before working his way up to Special Teams coach. Partridge also spent time working with Michigan’s linebackers and safeties.

Partridge was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-2022. But with the Rebels bringing in Pete Golding as their new DC, Partridge now finds himself back with Michigan.

In 2022, Partridge received a promotion and became Ole Miss’ defensive play caller. The Rebels finished the year ranked 75th in total defense, allowing 387.8 yards per game.

Chris Partridge will be walking into a much different situation with the Wolverines. Michigan was one of the best defensive teams in the nation last year. They ranked sixth overall in total defense, allowing 292.1 yards per game.

Still, for all their defensive prowess, Michigan’s season ended the same way last year’s did. The Wolverines fell to TCU, 51-45, in the first round of the CFP.

Partridge isn’t going to come in and immediately improve Michigan’s playoff chances. But he’s a coach that Jim Harbaugh knows he can trust. Partridge has years of experience coaching the Wolverines and will have another opportunity to do just that in 2023.