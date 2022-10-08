Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.

Jim Harbaugh said the following, “Mike Hart had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition. He’s going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way… it really puts things in perspective.”

Every Michigan football fan is relieved to hear that news on Hart, who was last seen giving fans a thumbs-up while he was being carted off the field. Now, it appears that the former Wolverines star player is going to be alright, though it’s a wise decision by the medical officials to have him remain at the hospital overnight.

While the result of the game is far from the most important thing at the moment, Hart likely would have wanted the Wolverines to keep on playing and try to win the game for them. And that’s exactly what they did, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half after entering the locker room in a 10-10 tie.

But the best news of the day is that Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is in stable condition.