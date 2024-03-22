The Michigan football team won the national championship this season, at least in part, thanks to the incredible amount of talent on both sides of the ball. Now, just like their coach, Jim Harbaugh, many of them are heading to the NFL. A record 18 Wolverines went to the NFL Scouting Combine ahead of the draft, and now that the Michigan Pro Day is here, an incredible number of scouts are heading to Ann Arbor to check them out.
18 Michigan football players are entering the 2024 NFL Draft
While there are a lot of Michigan football players in the 2024 NFL Draft, most aren’t super high-end prospects. In fact, only three or four will likely come off the board on Days 1 and 2 of the selection process.
Quarterback JJ McCarthy should be a top-10 pick and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins should go in the second round. After that, wide receiver Roman Wilson and offensive lineman Zak Zinter seem like third-round picks heading into their Pro Day.
After that, the list of Day 3 Michigan prospects is incredibly long. On the offensive side of the ball, there is running back Blake Corum, WR Cornelius Johnson, tight end AJ Barner, and OLs Trevor Keegan, LaDarius Henderson, Trente Jones, Drake Nugent, and Karsen Barnhart.
On defense, you have defensive backs Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace, linebacker Mike Barrett, and DLs Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell.
A ton of NFL scouts are going to watch the Michigan Pro Day
With a mile-long list like this on display at the Michigan Pro Day, NFL scouts are flocking to the school.
“Michigan expects over 150 NFL personnel for pro day today,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Friday. “That’s the biggest number I’ve ever heard for a pro day.”
Senior Bow Director Jim Nagy then sent out a list of the NFL coaches who will be in attendance.
The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders are all sending their head coaches, and of course, the Los Angeles Chargers new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, will be in attendance as well.
Additionally, nine teams — the Bears, Denver Broncos, Cowboys, Dolphins, Patriots, New York Giants, Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Commanders — are sending general managers.
PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day.
Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024
The rest of the coaches at the Michigan Pro Day will be coordinators and position coaches.
Wolverines keep making history
Inviting 18 players from one school to the NFL Scouting Combine is something the league has never done before. Prior to this winter, the most players from one program to go to the combine was 16 from the 2020 LSU squad that also won a national championship. Of those 16, 14 heard their name called of draft day.
Getting 14 players picked by the NFL is a huge accomplishment, but it's not the most from one tea to ever go on draft weekend. That happened in 2022 when the Georgia Bulldogs (also a national championship team) had 15 players taken by teams.
Now the Michigan football program has a chance to break that record and get 16 or more into the league on April 25, 26, and 27 this year. That last day will be an interesting one as it will make or break the Wolverines' shot at history.