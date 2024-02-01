Jim Harbaugh knows just how capable Sherrone Moore is of leading the Michigan Wolverines

For nine years, the Michigan football program had been in the capable hands of Jim Harbaugh, an alum who helped the Wolverines reach heights they hadn't seen since the 1990's. In what turned out to be his final season in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh not only officially turned the tide in the rivalry against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he also led the Wolverines through a tumultuous season that ended with the program's first National Championship since 1997.

With Jim Harbaugh off to Los Angeles in his long-awaited NFL return, the Michigan football program is now in the very capable hands of Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator and the man who stepped up to the plate and led the Wolverines while Harbaugh was serving a three-game suspension for his involvement in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. It was Moore, not Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines to a high-stakes road win against Penn State and a third consecutive win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Moore, who after that win over the Buckeyes, was anointed a “Michigan legend” by Harbaugh. And now it's Moore who will lead the Wolverines in their defense of the National Championship. And it's Moore who has once again been given an emphatic stamp of approval from Jim Harbaugh.

“Sherrone is the right man for the job,” Harbaugh said bluntly during his introductory press conference as the head coach of the Chargers, per Anthony Broome of On3 Sports. “Nobody else. That's the guy. They got it right.” Harbaugh went on to say that Moore is “on fire right now,” and called him “a tremendous coach.”

Everything that Jim Harbaugh has said about Sherrone Moore is warranted. From the moment Harbaugh left, and frankly, even before it, it certainly felt like Moore was the right choice as the successor to Harbaugh.