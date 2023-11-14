Wrestling legend Ric Flair slammed SEC football analyst Paul Finebaum over his criticisms of Michigan football.

Flair responded to Michigan football icon Desmond Howard's debate with Paul Finebaum on the “America's Team” tag head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the program. Football experts have associated that moniker with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Desmond Howard emphatically told Paul Finebaum Michigan football deserves that moniker, per On3's Kaiden Smith.

“And you said well, they were America's Team because they were on TV the most. Who in the hell's been on TV more than Michigan the last four, five weeks? You tell me?” Howard said.

“You made the argument they are America's Team if that's gonna be your logic, nobody's getting more press, more air time than the Michigan Wolverines,” Howard added.

Ric Flair promptly gave Howard props and slammed Finebaum shortly afterward.

Thank You @DesmondHoward For Putting @Finebaum In His Place! You’re Right Michigan Is America’s Team! And The Only Person With Personal Issues Is A Non-Athletic SEC Journalist That Should Leave The Great @CoachJim4UM & @UMichFootball Alone. Can You Imagine Paul Finebaum Having… pic.twitter.com/KzkokBJ1sL — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 14, 2023

Paul Finebaum didn't take that remark sitting down. He fired back at Ric Flair on Tuesday, per AL.com's Marc Heim.

“Flair, in his Michigan fandom, is still chasing the success of the SEC as indicated by his behavior a couple of years ago with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs,” Finebaum said.

“I guess he is right about one thing: ‘If you want to be the man, you have to beat the man,'” Finebaum concluded.

Ric Flair defended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh amid the program's sign-stealing controversy. Michigan football allegedly sent former staffer Connor Stalions to stadiums of future opponents. He, in turn, stole signals from television copy and relayed them to the coaching staff.

The Michigan football sign-stealing drama has been intensifying with each passing day. We can't wait to see what will make headlines next.