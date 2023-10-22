It has been a rough week for Michigan football, to say the least, with more likely to come before the NCAA concludes its investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme. Until any additional findings are presented, public opinion will continue to rain down upon the No. 2 ranked team in the country. That includes their head coach.

Jim Harbaugh denied any involvement or knowledge of the purported in-person scouting, which is said to have been carried out by a Michigan staffer named Connor Stalions. Still, as the face of the program, he is not immune to the deluge of ridicule and judgment that is already pushing against the gates of The Big House. Not everyone is pointing fingers, though.

The 2021 College Football Coach of the Year has a wrestling icon firmly in his corner. “Coach Harbaugh, Please Don’t Let These Ridiculous Loser Journalists Attempt To Discredit You In Any Shape Or Form,” Ric Flair posted on X/Twitter, along with a photo them together. “Nobody Wants Someone To Be Better Than Themselves, But You Are! Go Blue! See You At The National Championship! WOOOOO!”

Coach Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM, Please Don’t Let These Ridiculous Loser Journalists Attempt To Discredit You In Any Shape Or Form. Nobody Wants Someone To Be Better Than Themselves, But You Are! Go Blue! See You At The National Championship! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lmwOEDWu0s — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 21, 2023

Although the Wolverines and Harbaugh could benefit from some celebrity support right now, Flair is not typically considered a reliable authority on ethical behavior. His devotion to the team could be invalidated depending on what information comes out. As of now, however, there is nothing that directly links Harbaugh to the alleged scandal.

Of course, that will not spare him if the NCAA decides to dole out harsh punishment. But an undefeated season culminating with a national championship would surely soften the blow for Michigan football.