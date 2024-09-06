For the better part of a year, the Michigan football program has been the epicenter of drama in college football. Whether it be the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh's subsequent suspension, the Wolverines' first National Championship win since 1997, or Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL, this is a school that is very accustomed to being in the headlines.

A new season hasn't changed a single thing in Ann Arbor.

To replace Jim Harbaugh, the school turned to Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and acting head coach during Harbaugh's suspensions. However, earlier this week, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel disclosed that Moore is not currently on “a fully executed contract.” Instead, Sherrone Moore is coaching on a memorandum of understanding, which according to Will Backus and Richard Johnson of CBS Sports, is a legally binding document.

“Memorandums of understanding aren't as ironclad as a fully fleshed out contract, though they are a legally binding document. They're often used as a stopgap to give the university and a coach's representatives time to hammer out a more solidified deal.”

Without using the term memorandum of understanding, this is essentially what Sherrone Moore conceded during a Friday afternoon appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, live from The Big House in Ann Arbor, just a day before the Wolverines host the Texas Longhorns in one of the biggest non-conference matchups of the season.

“I’m committed to Michigan, they’re committed to me. I am getting paid, and I’m under contract, and we’re in a good place, so don’t worry about it,” Moore said.

In certain other scenarios, perhaps this would be a bigger deal. But Moore has been anointed a “Michigan legend” by Jim Harbaugh, and was the overwhelming favorite to take over the job when Harbaugh left. There isn't really a scenario, even if the NCAA's investigation yields the worst possible outcome, where Sherrone Moore isn't coaching Michigan for the foreseeable future, so why rush into signing a deal of both sides are comfortable with the MOA?

In time, an ironclad contract will be agreed upon, and all of this unnecessary noise will be behind the program. But at that point, given how controversy has followed Michigan over the past couple of years, you have to wonder what will come next.