After the Michigan football team won the national championship last year, Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, and Sherrone Moore became the new head coach of the Wolverines. Moore had his first game as the official head coach of the team last weekend as Michigan took down Fresno State at home. However, reports surfaced on Thursday that athletic director Warde Manuel said that Moore is currently working without a contract.

“More than seven months after Michigan tapped Sherrone Moore as its replacement for Jim Harbaugh, the school’s new football coach continues without a contract,” A report from MLive said. “USA Today reported the story last week, naming Moore as one of a handful of college football coaches across the country without a full-length contract. In January, Moore and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel both signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year, $30 million deal, framework meant to serve as a short-term stopgap for schools looking to quickly bridge hires.”

Warde Manuel explained why Moore, and other Michigan assistants, are currently working without a completed contract, and he says that they are being worked on.

“They are being worked on as we speak,” Manuel said. “I’ve signed a couple of the assistant coaches (to contracts). We had not only a transition in football (but) we had a transition in basketball, we’re dealing with NCAA matters, we’re dealing with the situation with our apparel provider and bringing on Legends as shortly as Saturday. These things take time, the contracts.”

The lack of contract hasn't been an issue

It would be reasonable to think that Sherrone Moore not having a completed contract could cause some problems, but according to Warde Manuel, it hasn't. Manuel is happy with Moore being the head coach of the Michigan football team.

“But the memorandum of understanding is a legal document that does bind us and bind them to it, and it spells out pretty much everything that’s in the contract,” Manuel said. “It’s just a long form with more details, more situations at hand. But listen, I’m very happy with him, very happy with our staff, and look forward to having that signed and it becoming a nonissue.”

Manuel noted that it takes some time for contracts to be completed, but it has been more than seven months since Moore was hired. It obviously isn't something that doesn't take time, but it's a bit surprising that it hasn't been done after seven months.

“They just don’t happen overnight, and there are things that have popped up,” Manuel added. “But they’re being worked on. Sherrone knows our commitment to him; we know his commitment to us, and same thing with the assistant coaches.”

The Michigan football team did recently receive a Notice Of Allegations from the NCAA regarding the sign-stealing investigation. Perhaps that could be related to “things that have popped up.”

Sherrone Moore and his Wolverines have a massive game this weekend at home. The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.