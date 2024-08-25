The college football world has been rocked by the sign stealing scandal involving Michigan football and Connor Stalions, and the case took another step towards finally concluding on Sunday afternoon. The NCAA announced that they had delivered their official Notice of Allegations to Michigan, with the school confirming that they had received the notice.

Stalions has been accused of being the ringleader of a sign-stealing scandal that Michigan football operated last year, which could result in some serious punishments being handed to the school. While Stalions resigned shortly after the allegations came to light, that doesn't mean that the NCAA is going to let the school get off scot free, and it will be interesting to see what follows in the wake of this move by the NCAA.

Michigan football could face serious discipline in Connor Stalions case

There has been a lot of turnover for the Wolverines over the past year, but the remaining figures in charge could face some substantial repercussions as a result of this incident. The biggest potential scapegoat could end up being current head coach Sherrone Moore, who faces a possible suspension given his role as the team's head coach and his past involvement with Stalions during this whole debacle.

The Notice of Allegations explains the rules that were broken by the school, and what potential discipline could be coming their way. So now that this has been issued, it looks like Michigan football will have to wait a little bit longer to find out what their punishments are for this scandal. While the situation has taken a big step towards getting resolved, it is still hanging over the Wolverines heads as they gear up for the 2024 campaign, and they will surely be hoping everything gets fully hashed out before the season gets underway.