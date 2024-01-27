Contract details revealed after Michigan football promotes Sherrone Moore

Michigan football fans are rejoicing Friday night, as the program officially pulled off the smoothest transition plan possible following Jim Harbaugh's decision to jump back to the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore is a head coaching choice that the Wolverines community is firmly behind, as a new but familiar day dawns in Ann Arbor.

With Moore's huge promotion now a done deal, details are surfacing about his contract with Michigan. “It’s a 5-year deal for Sherrone Moore, which starts at $5.5 million per year,” Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Friday shortly after the news broke.

Moore will not be making the money that the upper-echelon coaches earn, but this is still a massive bump for the 37-year-old former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. There are also incentives for on-field and academic performance, broken down by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Sherrone Moore had to earn the HC position the hard way

Moore filled in for Harbaugh during a time of great turbulence for the program. Michigan became the subject of a sign-stealing scandal in which one of its analysts went to games to purportedly decipher the signals of a future opponent. Harbaugh has not been linked to the cheating allegations, but he was nonetheless handed a three-game suspension by the Big Ten.

The Wolverines' national championship hopes rested heavily on Moore's ability to maintain his composure and the respect of the team. His emotions came pouring out after a win versus Maryland, showing his loyalty to Harbaugh and the locker room. A monumental victory over Ohio State saw the then-interim head coach display an aggressive style that likely went a long way in securing him the job on a full-time basis.

The reigning champions are committed to the Sherrone Moore Era, which should increase the chances of roster continuity and stability for the immediate future. This is not a contract given to a temporary leader, however. Michigan football trusts this man in crisis and peacetime.