The Michigan football team earned a big win over Penn State to remain undefeated on the season. It was an emotional day for the Wolverines, as it was the first of three games without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines.

Offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, stepped in as interim head coach and called a solid game. Michigan football won the game with a 24-15 final score, as the offense rolling all day.

Moore was interviewed immediately after the game and he was full of emotion. While shedding tears of joy, he gave Jim Harbaugh a shoutout and didn't shy away from cussing either, per FOX College Football.

Clearly, this win meant a lot to Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team. After Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti suspended Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline for the remainder of the season, it makes sense for the Wolverines to be so emotionally charged.

At the very least, Harbaugh can coach the team at practice during the week. He just can't be on the sideline during games. With that said, it's awesome to see Sherrone Moore step in and help lead this team to a massive win over Penn State.

The Wolverines playoff hopes stay alive through the adversity. We'll see if they can maintain their undefeated season though, as they still have Maryland and No. 3 ranked Ohio State remaining on the schedule.